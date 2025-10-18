FY2025 EPS Estimates for Broadcom Raised by Zacks Research

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Broadcom in a report released on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.33 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

