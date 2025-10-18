GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 47,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 49,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

GBank Financial Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

