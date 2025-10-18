GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMG stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,738.90. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

