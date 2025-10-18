Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

