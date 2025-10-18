Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 3,957,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 1,433,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Global Atomic Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger.

