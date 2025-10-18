Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.77. 264,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 234,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $553.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 26,670.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the period.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

