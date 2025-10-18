Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head to Head Survey

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grafton Group and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -2.54% -3.35% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Latham Group 2 0 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grafton Group and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Latham Group has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grafton Group and Latham Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.74 $155.92 million N/A N/A Latham Group $508.52 million 1.70 -$17.86 million ($0.12) -61.75

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Risk & Volatility

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

