Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 325,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 299,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

In other news, Director David P. Smith sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $35,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $273,655. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,574 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 625,562 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. now owns 1,945,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 229,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 558,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

