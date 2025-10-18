Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC Position Decreased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.55. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.