Guess?, Inc. $GES Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Guess? were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $5,834,000. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 178,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a P/E ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 562.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Small Cap Consu cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.