Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,889 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,113,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 950,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 890,387 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 116.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,606,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 865,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Harmony Gold Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

