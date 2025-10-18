Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 3.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawkins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

