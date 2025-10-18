Head to Head Analysis: Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) & Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY)

Risk & Volatility

Burnham has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelleron Industries has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Burnham pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Burnham pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burnham and Accelleron Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $270.18 million 0.31 $11.95 million $3.48 6.97 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 5.93% 13.16% 7.64% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burnham beats Accelleron Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

