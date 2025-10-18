Head to Head Analysis: Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) vs. Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 1 16 2 3.05 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cheniere Energy and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus price target of $266.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Cheniere Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 21.05% 37.83% 8.79% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and Zion Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $15.70 billion 3.06 $3.25 billion $17.13 12.77 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.34 million ($1.77) -0.11

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Zion Oil & Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Zion Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.