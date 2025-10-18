Head to Head Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) and Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Blackrock Tcp Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $434.37 million 2.55 $62.87 million $1.26 7.72 Blackrock Tcp Capital $4.10 million 115.63 -$63.14 million ($0.17) -32.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Tcp Capital. Blackrock Tcp Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldman Sachs BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

28.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Blackrock Tcp Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Blackrock Tcp Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 2 1 0 0 1.33 Blackrock Tcp Capital 2 1 0 0 1.33

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Blackrock Tcp Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackrock Tcp Capital is more favorable than Goldman Sachs BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackrock Tcp Capital has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Blackrock Tcp Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackrock Tcp Capital pays out -588.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackrock Tcp Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Blackrock Tcp Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 36.17% 13.95% 6.17% Blackrock Tcp Capital -4.98% 15.12% 6.14%

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

