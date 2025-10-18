Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 36,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.