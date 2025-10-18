Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Stake Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of H stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

