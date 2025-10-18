InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 39,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 189,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

