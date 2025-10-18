Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interparfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Interparfums Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.35. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.