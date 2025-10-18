InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,353.28. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,933,323 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $746.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

