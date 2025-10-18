Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

