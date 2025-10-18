Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF $PXI Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $46.17 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

