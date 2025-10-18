Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,305,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 790,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 602,810 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 492,938 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 3,418,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $871,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.