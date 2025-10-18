iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.