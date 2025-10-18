iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.09. Approximately 89,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 24,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Get iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF alerts:

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICOP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,017,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the second quarter worth about $518,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 151,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.