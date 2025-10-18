iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.24. 3,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Get iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.09% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.