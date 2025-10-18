iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

