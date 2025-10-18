iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

