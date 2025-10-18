iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.98. 6,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

