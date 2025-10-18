Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Trading Up 56.3% – Time to Buy?

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 56.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. 387,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 127,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Up 56.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

