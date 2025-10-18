J2 Capital Management Inc Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

