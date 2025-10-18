Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

