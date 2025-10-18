Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

AVUS opened at $107.82 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

