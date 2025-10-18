Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

