Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $478,000 Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of -0.23.

Lineage Announces Dividend

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In related news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. This trade represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

