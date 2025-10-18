Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $501,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

