Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $464,000 in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,254 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.1% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 325.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.3%

STM opened at $29.26 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.