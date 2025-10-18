Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in IBEX Limited $IBEX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 121.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 312.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IBEX opened at $36.23 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.83.
IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IBEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
