Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Donaldson by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

