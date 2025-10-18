Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 723 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $DFP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 499.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 103.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $21.52 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

