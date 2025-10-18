Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 82,910 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $174.24 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

