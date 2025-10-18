Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hexcel by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HXL opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

