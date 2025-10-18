JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.54. The firm has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

