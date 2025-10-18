JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.