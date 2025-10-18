JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.3% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.