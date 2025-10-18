JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

