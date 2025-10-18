jvl associates llc Purchases 4,910 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

