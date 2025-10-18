Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.