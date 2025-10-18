Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Stake Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 17,273.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

KVYO stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

