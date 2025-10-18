KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 100 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $67,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,892,905.36. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

